Wakanda Forever! Chadwick Bosman to be honoured with statue in his hometown

This comes after a petition, with more than 10,000 signatures, asked for a statue of Boseman in South Carolina where he grew up.

JOHANNESBURG – A sculpture of Black Panther lead actor Chadwick Boseman will be erected in his hometown.

This comes after a petition, with more than 10,000 signatures, asked for a statue of Boseman in South Carolina where he grew up.

The actor died last week after a secret four-year battle with colon cancer.

He left an indelible mark in the hearts of fans across the globe as the first black superhero, King T'challa in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.