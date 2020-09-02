Free but unwell - Hopewell Chin’ono released from Chikurubi prison

Chin’ono was arrested on 20 July, together with opposition politician Jacob Ngarivhume, and both were charged with urging people to join an anti-corruption protest.

JOHANNESBURG – The High Court Court in Zimbabwe has granted bail, on strict conditions, to detained journalist Hopewell Chin'ono.

Chin’ono has been in custody for 45 days on charges of inciting public violence.

This will be a huge relief to supporters of the journalist, whose detention was widely seen as punishment for exposing government corruption.

Ngarivhume was granted bail a few hours before Chin'ono.

Both men were ordered not to post anything on social media, as part of strict conditions imposed by the court.



For most of the past 45 days, the two have been held at Harare’s notorious Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison.

Chin’ono is reported to be unwell; his doctor suspects he may have coronavirus, contracted while in jail.

