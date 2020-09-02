With latest arrest, Eldos community hopes for details on Nathaniel Julies' death

The latest arrest brings the number of local police officers in custody over last week’s killing to three.

JOHANNESBURG - The Eldorado Park community is hoping more details emerge around the shooting of 16-year-old Nathaniel Julies after a detective was arrested on Tuesday.

Police said that Julies, who had Down syndrome, was shot dead in the crossfire during alleged gang violence, but his family said that was not true.

Caylene Whiteboy and Simon Ndyalvane on Monday appeared in the Protea Magistrates Court and their case was expected to be heard again next week Thursday.

All three officers were in custody.

Their swift arrest will come as a relief for the Eldorado Park community who have rallied together and called for justice for Julies.

After a standoff with police last week Thursday, the outrage from the residents prompted the authorities, including Gauteng Premier David Makhura and Police Minister Bheki Cele, to visit the area.

Makhura urged the community to allow the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) to investigate allegations that police shot the teenager after he had failed to answer questions.

Officers have given a different account of what happened, saying that Julies was shot during a standoff with police and alleged gangsters.

“The detective is also from Eldorado Park police station. He is said to appear before the Protea Magistrates Court on Thursday, 3 September 2020. Ipid continues to investigate this matter,” said Ipid spokesperson Ndileka Cola.

The suspects were charged with murder, defeating the ends of justice, and being in possession of prohibited ammunition.

