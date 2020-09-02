With 2 games left, Chiefs, Sundowns feeling pressure of title race

All eyes will once again be on the top of the table as Kaizer Chiefs head into their clash with Chippa United ahead of title rivals Mamelodi Sundowns on just goal difference.

JOHANNESBURG - The penultimate round of Absa Premiership action kicks off on Wednesday with all 16 teams in action at the same time.

All eyes will once again be on the top of the table as Kaizer Chiefs head into their clash with Chippa United ahead of title rivals Mamelodi Sundowns on just goal difference.

Sundowns, meanwhile, are up against Polokwane City who will be fighting to get off the bottom of the standings.

The last few weeks have seen the title race become a topsy-turvy affair, with the top two teams showing inconsistencies in their results and their performances.

Chiefs have won just one of their last five games, suffering defeats at the hands of Sundowns and Wits along the way.

Masandawana hasn't done much better, winning only two of their last five encounters.

Chiefs forward, Bernard Parker, has outlined how they will approach the game against Chippa.

"Our preparation has been more mental than physical and they have been going well in terms of recouping and rejuvenating. We are happy that everyone is on the same page, everyone is looking forward to trying to win because that's the most important thing," he said.

Parker also spoke about the pressure that the team was under to get their hands on the title.

"The true supporters want us to deliver the title and that is the goal, that's the focus. The 50-year celebration and the chairman and past players have left a legacy for us to carry on the baton," he said.

On the other side of the title race, Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane is under no illusion as to how important the remaining two games are.

"Let's try and make sure we fight for this thing until the end because you never know. We have the Nedbank Cup to fight for as well, so I don't think anyone must complain about pressure or shy away because we are going with this thing until it gets there," he said.

While all the focus is on Chiefs and Sundowns, Wits are still mathematically in with a shout of winning the league. They play Black Leopards on Wednesday and should they win their remaining two games and Chiefs and Sundowns both lose their last two matches, the Clever Boys will snatch the title from under their noses.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.