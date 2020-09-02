'We're prepared to be arrested & beaten,' says Nehawu ahead of protest

JOHANNESBURG – The National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) on Tuesday said that it was going ahead with its planned day of action on Wednesday, despite the refusal of municipalities for them to march.

Nehawu members are expected to hand over a memorandum to the office of the president, demanding safer working conditions.

But before that, union leaders are planning a motorcade where they will be driving across the country saluting COVID-19 front line workers. They have also encouraged motorists to hoot at midday in solidarity.

#Nehawu The party is holding a national day of prayer for all frontline workers who died from COVID19. This is the main event at the Chris Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto, but there is a similar event at hospitals in the other 8 provinces, KM pic.twitter.com/M1XASKz026 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 1, 2020

Nehawu’s secretary-general Zola Saphetha said that they had been met with resistance from municipalities concerning their planned day of action.

"It is sad to confirm that they are denying our right to demonstrate. And it's only us. There'll be many groupings demonstrating across the country. It's only Nehawu. What does this mean? We are going on the third because we are prepared. We will sacrifice our lives for South Africans. We are more than prepared to be arrested and beaten." Saphetha said.

Instead, the union has resorted to having members meet on the Union building’s lawns to hand over a memorandum of demands.

