WC spent R682m on PPE, procurement report shows

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape’s COVID-19 procurement disclosure report shows R682 million has been spent on personal protective equipment (PPE) procurement.

Provincial Treasury officials said that expenditure spent on small, medium and micro enterprises, amounted to 47.41% of total funds spend to fight the pandemic.

The report details COVID-19-related procurement from 1 April until the end of July.

It is released on a monthly basis, detailing the money spent by the province in its fight against the pandemic.

Finance and Economic Opportunities MEC David Maynier stressed that they remained committed to transparency and clean governance.

"This month's procurement disclosure report not only details all PPE procurement and expenditure by the Western Cape government departments but also includes all COVID-19 procurement expenditure such as disinfection services, quarantine and isolation facilities."

