WC govt believes tourism sector can bounce back from COVID-19 pandemic

Tourism has taken a knock with restrictions on movement over the past few months to curb the spread of COVID-19.

CAPE TOWN - As the tourism industry awaits a national government decision around allowing international travel, the Western Cape government is trying to revive domestic tourism.

On Tuesday, the sector and the provincial government launched a recovery plan.

Government and the tourism industry believe that if the province could bounce back from the recent water crisis, it can also rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The plan to help the industry get back on track includes various campaigns focusing on domestic travel and the use of social media.

At the same time, the City of Cape Town's James Vos said that his office was engaging with national government to get some indication of when borders would open.

"This also forms part of our planning and the industry needs to plan ahead and we are asking them to open up sooner rather than later."

Cape Town Tourism's Enver Duminy said that domestic travel allowed the sector to test safety protocols before the lucrative international travel market reopened.

"Even though they're only getting 20% international, they're contributing 80% to the economy, dollars and euros, because they're also staying longer, that's why it's important for us to be able to open up the borders and to do so responsibly."

