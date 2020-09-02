WC DA calls for data-driven approach to dealing with GBV

Recent statistics released by the Social Policy Network revealed that over 120,000 calls were made at call centres by gender-based and domestic violence survivors in the first three weeks of lockdown.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Western Cape said that in order to understand the increase and fight against gender-based violence (GBV), a holistic approach was needed.

The DA's Gillion Bosman said that the data demonstrated that a smart, data-driven approach was needed to deal with GBV.

"Lockdown itself required victims to stay indoors and economic hardships deteriorated an already slowed economy. These factors were worsened by the pre-existence and the increase of mental health issues."

He is calling on national government to increase partnerships with civil society in a whole-of-society approach so that the underpinning culture of violence is addressed.

Bosman is also concerned about the backlog at the National Forensic Science Laboratories.

"The backlog at the National Forensic Science Laboratories in processing DNA for GBV crimes now stands at nearly 100,000 and there's a shortage of rape kits at police stations. This must be addressed urgently."

