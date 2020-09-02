WATCH: Nxesi briefs media on Makwetu’s UIF Covid-19 TERS benefit findings

Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu released a report on Wednesday on the real-time auditing that his office was requested by President Cyril Ramaphosa to do in order to track how funds were being spent.

JOHANNESBURG - Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi will on Wednesday brief the media following the findings of the Auditor-General in relation to the COVID-19 TERs Relief Fund Audit.

Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu released a report, on Wednesday, on the real-time auditing that his office was requested to do by President Cyril Ramaphosa, in order to track how funds were being spent.

Makwetu’s teams focused on the R147.4 billion specially budgeted for COVID-19 relief, including support for businesses and employees, social relief of distress grants and the procurement of personal protective equipment and other goods and services.

The report covers spending from the start of lockdown in April to the end of July.

