UIF commissioner Maruping placed on suspension

The move follows a recent Auditor-General probe into a COVID-19 relief benefit scheme.

CAPE TOWN - Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) commissioner Teboho Maruping has been placed on precautionary suspension.

Maruping has confirmed the decision to EWN but could not comment on the matter further.

A UIF briefing is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

The move follows a recent Auditor-General probe into a COVID-19 relief benefit scheme.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.