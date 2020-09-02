Treasury to publish report on COVID-19 related procurement by end of September

The report will deal with procurement from April to August, with details of what was paid to whom and for what, and further reports would be made public on a monthly basis.

CAPE TOWN - National Treasury on Tuesday said that it would publish a report on COVID-19-related procurement by the end of September.

Treasury said that 32 national departments, every provincial department, and 87 public entities had so far submitted details of their spending on personal protective equipment (PPE) and other items.

Among the challenges Treasury faces in tracking COVID-19 related fraud and corruption is that the government does not have an integrated procurement system.

But Treasury’s Estelle Setan said it was working with the Auditor-General, the South African Revenue Service (Sars), and law enforcement agencies to investigate and prosecute some of the corruption cases that had come to light.

“Sars is currently profiling about 307 cases with an estimated tax revenue loss of R300 million. The presidential proclamation issued on 23 July saw some cases given to the Special Investigating Unit (SIU). As of 19 August, the SIU has initiated 29 investigations,” Setan said.

Emergency procurement is no longer allowed and maximum prices were set for cloth masks and other items.

The draft Public Procurement Bill, which aims to beef up the integrity of the procurement process, is expected to come before Parliament soon.

