Teen mom arrested in Plett for abandoning baby in bushes in Knysna

Detectives traced the 17-year-old to New Horizon in Plettenberg Bay on Tuesday. She's due to appear in court on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - George police have arrested a teenage mother after a one-week-old baby girl was found abandoned in bushes in Knysna.

Detectives traced the 17-year-old to New Horizon in Plettenberg Bay on Tuesday.

She's due to appear in court on Wednesday.

The police's Malcolm Pojie: "The detectives attached to the George FCS consulted the Knysna Hospital about the admissions in their maternity ward. The information they obtained took them to the town of Plettenberg Bay where they found the 17-year-old mother in New Horizon. She was arrested on the spot and faces charges of child neglect and child abandonment."

The infant was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.