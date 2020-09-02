Remote working and productivity: What trends SA companies are observing

With businesses opening up and workers slowly trickling back to the office under level 2 lockdown will companies ever be the same again after the pandemic? These are the trends companies are observing.

JOHANNESBURG - Rob Kane, chair of the Cape Town Central City Improvement District, said that corporates were concerned about people having feelings of isolation and loneliness while working from home.

Kane spoke about the rate at which we are returning to office spaces and the working environment, and how this could affect the face of the workplace in the future.

When lockdown began, many people started working from home and made it work, he said, but two trends were now being observed.

“Corporates are realising they are not really getting that productivity out of the staff that they would like.”

So many informal but useful conversations happen in the office around the water cooler, Kane said.

“Whereas if you are working from home you have to Zoom call, you have to tell your boss that you want to call at 10 'o clock to talk about this, and you have a formal meeting.”

Kane said that CCID and the City of Cape Town and the province were working on numerous events such as First Thursdays to make it fun for office workers returning to the city.

