Nxesi confirms he’s suspended UIF Commissioner Maruping

CAPE TOWN - Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi has confirmed he's suspended Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) Commissioner Teboho Maruping.

The decision was taken because the Auditor General has found evidence of wrongdoing in the spending of COVID-19 relief funds.

Nxesi has on Wednesday afternoon unpacked findings relating to the UIF COVID-19 Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme.

Nxesi said the Auditor General's report, released publicly earlier on Wednesday, indicates serious risks and violations.

“In the light of this and because this occurred on his watch, this morning I suspended the UIF Commissioner. I can see that some of the people decided to break this story even before I could announce it.”

Nxesi said he was appointed Marsha Bronkhorst, currently the COO of the Labour Department as acting Commissioner.

“In a similar fashion, the DG of the Department of Labour and Employment has suspended the UIF management: the CFO, the COO and the head of the supply chain.”

Nxesi said he would not rest until every payment was accounted for and every wrongdoer was held responsible.

