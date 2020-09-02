Nathaniel Julies to be laid to rest on Saturday, family confirms

The family held a meeting on Tuesday night where they confirmed the burial arrangements, which included a night vigil at home for the public to pay their respects.

JOHANNESBURG - The family of Nathaniel Julies, the Eldorado Park teenager who was shot dead allegedly by police officers, will be laid to rest on Saturday.

The family held a meeting on Tuesday night where they confirmed the burial arrangements, which included a night vigil at home for the public to pay their respects.

“On Thursday night we will have a memorial near the Hillbrow Flats for the people to come there. On Saturday, after the viewing at home, we will go to the church, and then we will go the gravesite,” said Julies’ stepfather, Clint Smith.

The death of the 16-year-old boy, who had Down syndrome, has gripped the country with renewed calls for stronger action to be taken against police brutality.

Three officers have been arrested for his killing.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.