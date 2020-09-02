Nathaniel Julies’ parents ‘hopeful’ for justice after arrests of cops

It has been an emotional roller coaster for the family, who said that they were grateful for the support from people across the country.

JOHANNESBURG - Nathaniel Julies’ parents on Wednesday said that they had renewed hope that they might get justice for their son’s killing in Eldorado Park after a third police officer was arrested on Tuesday.

The latest suspect linked to the murder is a detective from the local police station.

Wednesday marks exactly a week since the 16-year-old, who had Down syndrome, was shot multiple times just metres away from his home.

Police claimed that he was caught in the crossfire during alleged gang violence but his family and community members said that he was gunned down by police.

Julies’ mother Bridget Harris is heartbroken. It has been an emotional roller coaster for the family who said that they were grateful for the support from people across the country.

Harris said that it was hard to accept their new reality, with reminders of her son everywhere she looked.

“I don’t know if I can make peace with this because I’m still fragile. It will take a while for me to heal and let everything go,” she said.

Nathaniel’s stepfather, Clint Smith, said now that a third police officer was arrested in the criminal case, they hoped justice would be served.

“I’m glad that it looks like the law is moving the way I want,” he said.

Julies’ family asked for privacy to mourn their son and make arrangements for his funeral service.

Meanwhile, Caylene Whiteboy and Simon Ndyalvane on Monday appeared in the Protea Magistrates Court and their case was expected to be heard again next week Thursday.

The third officer is expected to appear in court on Thursday.

The suspects were charged with murder, defeating the ends of justice, and being in possession of prohibited ammunition.

WATCH: Duo linked to Nathaniel Julies murder appear in court

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.