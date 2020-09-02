MPs haul Eskom over the coals for R4 bn overpayment on some contracts

The MPs standing committee on appropriations on Wednesday quizzed Eskom management on how far they were in recovering the R4 billion.

CAPE TOWN – As South Africans make do with stage 4 power cuts, as announced by Eskom on Wednesday afternoon, Members of Parliament (MPs) have questioned the power utility’s failure to prevent overpaying up to R4 billion on certain contracts.

Eskom was in the hot seat on Wednesday when it briefed Parliament’s standing committee on appropriations on its finances.

The utility also gave members an update on investigations into former executives and companies that are alleged to have fleeced the company.

They also wanted to know what the power supplier has done internally to deal with officials implicated in the overpayment.

Economic Freedom Fighters MP Natasha Ntlangwini said: “We are not talking here about R10.00 overpayment, we are talking here about billions. And what measures have been put in place to make sure that this overpayment doesn’t happen again; were the internal audit processes strengthened?”

The African National Congress’s Dipuo Peters also raised concerns about consequences for officials.

“I would believe that somebody needs to be charged for this gross incompetence because there is no way you can say that you did not see that you were overpaying this particular company.”

Eskom’s head of legal, Bartlett Hewu, told MPs the Special Investigations Unit was still busy with its investigation and will provide a detailed report on the recoveries at a later stage.

