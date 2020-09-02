Moodey: DA lacks principles to deal with inequality in South Africa

Moodey has on Wednesday announced his exit from the party after 22 years.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA)'s John Moodey said the party lacked the principles to deal with inequality in South Africa.

He has been serving as the Gauteng leader of the party but was of late facing charges of publicly supporting former party leader Mmusi Maimane and for accusing a da parliamentarian of being involved in a job for sale scandal.

Moodey said the DA he was leaving is not the one he joined in 1998.

During his briefing, he told the media how he agonised over the decision to leave the DA, but he resolved that it was for the best.

He has lashed out at DA federal chair Helen Zille for her ideologies on race and apartheid.

“Furthermore, her astonishing belief that there are more racist laws passed since 1994 than during apartheid, exposes her thinking and sentiments.”

Moodey said if these laws Zille referred to were passed while the DA was in Parliament then the party is complicit in passing them.

He said the party lacked the principle to deal with inequality in South Africa.

