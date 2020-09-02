Moodey - 'Clear indication from DA leaders to purge those who supported Maimane'

John Moodey joins former party leader Mmusi Maimane and former Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba on the list of people to have left the DA in recent times.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Democratic Alliance (DA) Gauteng leader John Moodey held an explosive press conference on Wednesday announcing his resignation from the official opposition.

Moodey had been serving as the party’s Gauteng leader since 2012.

702's Mandy Wiener on The Midday Report spoke to Moodey, Gauteng Provincial Legislature Chief Whip, Mike Moriarty, and political analyst Ongama Mtimka to weigh in on the matter.

"Every time I contended for a position in the party, there would be this sniping at my character and frivolous disciplinary charges brought against me to tarnish my reputation and my character, said Moodey.

"There is a clear indication from those in the party and the leadership to purge those who had supported Mmusi Maimane, Athol Trollip and Herman Mashaba when they left."

He said allegations brought against him are frivolous, baseless and manufactured.

Moriarty said Moodey was misreading the signs and even though he has his own issues within the DA, the fact remains that the party is the largest opposition party.

ZILLE STATEMENTS ON BLAK PEOPLE ‘HURTFUL AND DELIBERATELY PROVOCATIVE’

Moodey has taken a swipe at Hellen Zille’s character - saying her utterances on colonisation- the black lives matter movement and apartheid show that she is ignorant- tone-deaf or both.

“Helen’s tweet regarding black people living in a state of perpetual victimhood is highly insensitive. It is hurtful and is deliberately provocative. I am deeply saddened, uncomfortable, and I am no longer at home.”

He said it is a tragedy that the current leadership continues to follow her blindly and dance to her tune.

“The fact that the party remains quiet when she makes such pronouncements shows that it supports her opinion. I have regrettably, and after much soul searching, reached a point where I am unable to defend these insensitive utterances and statements.”

Moodey said the party’s silence on Zille’s views was shocking-and he cannot stay on just for the sake of earning a salary.

Additional reporting by Kgomotso Modise

