Mbalula says he won’t challenge court ruling on Mpondo appointment to Prasa

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has held a briefing after the court set the appointment of Bongisizwe Mpondo as Prasa's sole administrator aside.

JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said he would abide by the Western Cape High Court judgment that declared Bongisizwe Mpondo's appointment as the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa)'s sole administrator unlawful.

Mbalula held a briefing after the court set the appointment aside.

Judge Nathan Erasmus said it was the function of Parliament and the courts to hire an administrator in place of a board.

Mbalula said they would not appeal the ruling: “And I don’t want to start and stand here and argue with the judge and I think the judge is the judge and the law is the law. I’ve decided not to challenge the judge.”

Earlier this year, the state capture commission heard that Mbalula unlawfully dissolved the Prasa board when it resisted Mpondo's appointment.

An activist coalition led by #UniteBehind took the matter to the court arguing that Prasa's legal succession act does not provide a minister with the powers to appoint an administrator.

Prasa has featured heavily at the state capture commission of inquiry regarding allegations of financial problems, a management crisis as well as corruption and fraud.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.