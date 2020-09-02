Master KG asks Twitter to verify his account

Master KG has been making waves across the globe over the past few weeks.

JOHANNESBURG - Master KG, maker of the hit song _Jerusalema, _hasasked Twitter to verify his account on the social media platform.

The producer asked fans to help him reach 200,000 followers so he could get the coveted tick next to his name.

By Wednesday afternoon, he had nearly 150, 000 followers.

Twitter Fam Please Help me get to 200k Followers 🙏🙏 please Retweet Wanitwa mos❤❤ — Master KG Music (@MasterKGsa) September 1, 2020

The popular song has got people dancing near and far, including health workers, police officers, and school pupils.

The #JerusalemaDanceChallenge has taken social media by storm and has over 111 million views on YouTube.

The Limpopo-born musician said the dance originates from South Africa, but a group from Angola added some flavour.

He said he did not expect the song to be this big: “It’s a dance we do at weddings. I remember asking them how they got the dance and they said they were inspired by a video they saw in South Africa. They added some flavour to the dance and after that, the video of them dancing went viral.”

Master KG added that it was a pleasure working with the vocalist featured on the song, Nomcebo Zikode.

“I remember last year, when I met her, she was humble enough to accept my invitation to work in the studio even though we didn’t know each other.”

Master KG added that on Tuesday, Portuguese and Juventus footballer Cristiano Ronaldo used the song on Instagram.

WATCH: Master KG - Jerusalema [Feat. Nomcebo] (Official Music Video)

