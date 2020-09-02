Man gets life, additional 210 years for rape & other crimes against women

Thobile Dyonase was found guilty of six counts of rape, one of sexual assault, eight counts of kidnapping and eight of robbery with aggravating circumstances.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape High Court has sentenced a serial rapist and robber to life and 210 years imprisonment after he was convicted on a range of serious crimes committed against women.

Thobile Dyonase was found guilty of six counts of rape, one of sexual assault, eight counts of kidnapping and eight of robbery with aggravating circumstances.

The sentences range between five years and life imprisonment for the 23 charges brought against Dyonase. They've been ordered to run concurrently.

The court heard that Dyonase was employed as a taxi driver in Nyanga. Between August and October 2017, he drove around the Tableview and Parklands areas where he targeted women walking alone in the dark on their way to catch public transport to work.

His modus operandi would be to hoot, as taxi drivers usually do, to get the attention of passengers.

Dyonase would then speak charmingly to his victim once she got into the taxi before telling her he needed to take a different route in order to avoid traffic.

The serial attacker would then demand the women hand over their cellphones, money, bank cards and sexually assaulted some of them.

Arguing in aggravation of sentence, prosecutor advocate Louise Freister said that Dyonase was especially dangerous because his attacks were carefully planned and he sought out the most vulnerable, violating those victims and leaving them on the side of the road.

Victim impact statements compiled by a social worker proved that Dyonase's victims were deeply scarred. One of them told the court that she ran whenever she saw a man, would jump out of a moving vehicle whenever a driver locked the doors and would feel fearful whenever a strange man looked at her or greeted her.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.