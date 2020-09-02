Local film ‘Santana’ soars to No.1 on Netflix in first weekend of its release

According to OIL, the project took the number one spot in 33 countries, including Australia, Belgium, Brazil and France leaving behind Project Power at number two.

JOHANNESBURG - Locally produced film Santana has soared to the number one spot on Netflixthe first weekend of its release.

Directed by Chris Roland said the film has surpassed expectations.

Local A-listers such as Rapulana Seiphemo and Nompilo Gwala.

WATCH: Santana | Official Trailer | Netflix

