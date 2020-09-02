Load shedding likely to last until the weekend, warns Eskom

The power utility is battling multiple generation unit breakdowns, which in part have been attributed to the cold weather.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said load shedding is likely to last until at least this weekend.

Stage 4 load shedding has been introduced as a mitigation strategy for Wednesday afternoon's pressures and will be in place until 10 pm.

Eskom said its teams were working around the clock to return as many of units to service as possible.

Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said: “Unplanned breakdowns amount to 11,300 megawatts of capacity, adding to 5,000 megawatts out on planned maintenance. Eskom requests the people of South Africa to help reduce electricity usage in order to assist the organisation to deal with this instance of load shedding.”

GAUTENG, NO POWER? YOU MAY NEED TO BRING OUT THE GAS HEATER

Meanwhile, the South African Weather Service says Gauteng residents will see thundershowers in most parts of the province by midnight.

Tuesday’s low temperatures have overflowed into Wednesday, with residents currently keeping warm due to cold conditions.

Forecaster Kholofelo Mahlangu said the western parts of Gauteng should expect thundershowers that will move to the rest of the province later.

“There are some showers and thundershowers over the Westonaria area in the West Rand, and those thunderstorms are expected to mover slightly northwest towards the southern parts of Gauteng towards midnight."

