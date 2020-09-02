KZN DA concerned that uMthwalume murder suspect wasn't acting alone

The suspected serial killer, 41-year-old Mduduzi Khomo, is believed to have committed suicide while in police custody in August. But the DA’s Sharon Hoosen said that the discovery of a burnt woman’s body at the weekend was a cause for concern.

Out of 14 women who were reported missing over the past six months, six were killed, six others were still missing while two others had managed to escape.

The suspected serial killer, 41-year-old Mduduzi Khomo, is believed to have committed suicide while in police custody in August. But there are fears that the alleged killer was not acting alone.

His co-accused was released due to insufficient evidence.

“It seems the visits from the Police Minister, the MEC, and the premier of KZN seem to have derived no results as women continue to die in this area,” Hoosen said.

Police Minister Bheki Cele deployed senior investigators to probe the murders, but Hoosen said that more action was required.

Hoosen said that the capacity of the South African Police Service (Saps) in the area needed to be strengthened.

“It is pointless to redirect investigators or officers from other stations to assist on a temporary basis. But instead, a more permanent solution is needed in these areas,” she said.



She said that relations between the community, police, and private security companies also needed to be better coordinated.

