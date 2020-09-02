I feel fragile & overwhelmed, says slain teen Nathaniel Julies’ mother

A third police officer was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the death of the 16-year-old who had Down Syndrome.

JOHANNESBURG - The mother of Nathaniel Julies said with it now a week since her son was shot and killed allegedly by police officers in Eldorado Park, she still feels fragile and overwhelmed by emotions.

A third police officer was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the death of the 16-year-old who had Down Syndrome.

Two other officers have already appeared in court in connection with the crime.

Julies' mother, Bridget Harris, said the only thing that helped her to get out of bed every day was her son’s bravery.

Harris said she pulled strength from her late son who was her pillar: “It makes me proud because he is a strong boy. He’s been through a lot all through his years.”

The family is now preparing for a night vigil on Thursday evening, in memory of Julies.

A third suspect is expected to appear in the Protea Magistrates Court in Soweto on Thursday morning.

