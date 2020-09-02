Gauteng DA leader John Moodey resigns from party

He was the caucus leader in the province.

JOHANNESBURG - Democratic Alliance (DA) federal leadership candidate John Moodey has announced that he is resigning from the party.

Moodey joined the DA in 1998 and he’s been serving as the party’s provincial leader since 2012.

He joins former Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba and former party leader Mmusi Maimane on the list of people to leave the official opposition.

JUST IN #DA: John Moodey has announced tearfully that he is resigning from the Democratic Alliance. KM — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 2, 2020

#DA Moodey: During a meeting Hellen told them to get used to being a 20% party for good. The lack of attempts to regain the votes of black, Indian and colored voters gets to me. KM — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 2, 2020

An emotional Moodey started his briefing by recounting the evolution of his political career.

"I've prided myself in contributing to the successes we've achieved in growing the DA in all race groups and taking the fight to the ANC right in their strongholds and stomping grounds, in standing against political intolerance and intimidation, making sure that we spread the DA message to every community and area, not only in Gauteng but across the length and breadth of South Africa."

Moodey said that he was leaving the DA because it was not the party he joined 22 years ago.

"I have regrettably and after much soul searching reached the point where I am unable to defend these insensitive utterances and statements. The party's lack of principle in failing to appropriately deal with redress in this most unequal society."

Moodey was facing charges for publically defending Maimane.

He believes that if he stayed any longer, he’d only face more unwarranted charges.

