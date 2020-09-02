Former FS Agri CFO: I didn’t ask if Paras was qualified to deliver Estina farm

Evidence leader advocate Leah Cabashe asked Dlamini if she had notified Estina that the Agriculture Department had already bought equipment that it could use but she said it wasn’t her responsibility.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Free State Agriculture CFO Seipati Dlamini has admitted that she didn’t ask pertinent questions to ensure that the company Estina and Paras was qualified and would deliver at the Estina dairy farm project.



Dlamini has been testifying at the State Capture Commission.

The commission is trying to determine who is responsible for siphoning off millions of rand allocated to the project.

Dlamini said she was made to believe that Paras was qualified and she didn’t ask any other questions.

But Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo pressed her on this: “You should say HOD, I’m not comfortable…”

She responded: “I was comfortable with Paras.”

Zondo asked: “You didn’t have anything about Paras or Estina but you approved. No money would have been used without the CFO saying no.”

“It would still have been approved," Dlamini said.

Added to this, the commission also asked her if she should have ensured that the Free State paid $5 million for studies to local firms.



To this, she had no comment.

