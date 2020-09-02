EWN Weather Watch: Sun will come out to play in most parts of SA

Sunny and warm weather conditions are expected on Thursday after a day of scattered showers in some parts of the country on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - Sunny and warm weather conditions are expected on Thursday after a day of scattered showers in some parts of the country on Wednesday.

WESTERN CAPE:

Western Cape residents can expect warm weather conditions with areas like Cape Town and Vredendal reaching highs of 20°C and 29°C respectively.

Western Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 3.9.2020 pic.twitter.com/dgwgH6Nbnf — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 2, 2020

KWAZULU-NATAL:

Durban will see a maximum of 24°C while Newcastle residents can expect a maximum high of 28°C.

Kwazulu Natal Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 3.9.2020 pic.twitter.com/X8J6yXlGXL — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 2, 2020

GAUTENG:

Gauteng will also get a break from the rainy conditions. Johannesburg is expected to have a partly cloudy Thursday with a maximum temperature of 23°C, while the province’s administrative capital of Pretoria will see a high of 25°C

For more weather details, visit the SA Weather Service website.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.