EWN Weather Watch: Sun will come out to play in most parts of SA

Sunny and warm weather conditions are expected on Thursday after a day of scattered showers in some parts of the country on Wednesday.

Picture: Ant Rozetsky/Unsplash
Picture: Ant Rozetsky/Unsplash
54 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Sunny and warm weather conditions are expected on Thursday after a day of scattered showers in some parts of the country on Wednesday.

WESTERN CAPE:
Western Cape residents can expect warm weather conditions with areas like Cape Town and Vredendal reaching highs of 20°C and 29°C respectively.

KWAZULU-NATAL:

Durban will see a maximum of 24°C while Newcastle residents can expect a maximum high of 28°C.

GAUTENG:

Gauteng will also get a break from the rainy conditions. Johannesburg is expected to have a partly cloudy Thursday with a maximum temperature of 23°C, while the province’s administrative capital of Pretoria will see a high of 25°C

For more weather details, visit the SA Weather Service website.

For more weather details, visit the SA Weather Service website.

