Eskom says gross debt rose to R488bn as of March

JOHANNESBURG - South African state power utility Eskom’s gross debt increased to R488 billion rand as of March 2020, from R440 billion a year earlier, the firm said in a presentation to Parliament on Wednesday.

Eskom added that its pre-audited results for the 2019/20 financial year reflected a closing cash balance of R23 billion and that the risk of power cuts would remain until after it had completed an 18-month maintenance programme.

