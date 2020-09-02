20°C / 22°C
Eskom ramps up power cuts to stage 4 from 3 pm today

The utility says this is due to ‘exceptionally high demand’.

Picture: 123rf.com
43 minutes ago

JOHANNESURG – Eskom has announced that load shedding will move from Stage 2 to stage 4 at 3 pm until 10 pm on Wednesday.

The utility says this is due to ‘exceptionally high demand’.

Earlier, the utility said Eskom half of its generating units that had broken down were expected back online later on Wednesday.

South Africans have had to endure power cuts from Monday.

