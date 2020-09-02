Eskom expects 5 generating units back in service today after breakdowns

Ten units went down at seven power stations on Sunday evening, and the power utility implemented stage two load shedding on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said that half of its generating units that had broken down were expected back online later on Wednesday.

“Today we will have about five generation units returning to service in order to boost the supply capacity. We have coming back Hendrina, Komati, Camden, Tutuka unit, as well as Majuba,” said Eskom’s spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha.

The country will have to put up with another day of power cuts when stage two resumes from 8am until 10pm.

#PowerAlert 2

Eskom to continue implementing Stage 2 #Loadshedding from 08:00 until 22:00 tomorrow as power system is still severely constrained pic.twitter.com/JfuYcWxAyD — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) September 1, 2020

