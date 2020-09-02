Eskom board backs CFO Oberholzer in Parly over alleged conflict of interest

CAPE TOWN - The Eskom board on Wednesday was forced to come to the defence of its chief financial officer (CFO) Jan Oberholzer.

This despite previous investigations clearing him of any wrongdoing.

Oberholzer was accused of corruption, dishonesty, conflict of interest, and abuse of power in relation to alleged links to Eskom contractor, Stefanutti Stocks.

The matter came up again during a meeting with Parliament’s Standing Committee on Appropriations.

Oberholzer came under attack from various quarters for his alleged conflict of interest with Stocks.

Calls for his resignation came from opposition parties like the EFF as well as the NUM.

Committee chairperson Sfiso Buthelezi raised the matter again on Wednesday and questioned Oberholzer’s absence from the meeting.

“There’s an investigation by Advocate Cassim, which found that Mr Oberholzer had negotiated with a company in which he had shares… there was a recommendation from Advocate Cassim,” Buthelezi said.

But Eskom board chairperson Professor Malegapuru Makgoba said that Oberholzer had done nothing wrong.

“He has declared his conflicts of interest and I want to say this categorically, as the board we have not really found anything that Mr Oberholzer has done and it’s been difficult to understand where this noise is coming from,” he said.

Eskom said that not a single executive or board member had failed to declare private interests.



