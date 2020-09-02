EC Treasury says report into COVID-19 spending being finalised

Provincial leaders in August published details relating to the procurement of goods and services to fight the pandemic.

CAPE TOWN - The Eastern Cape Treasury is in the process of finalising the province’s report on COVID-19 linked spending.

It was found that 10 state employees had done COVID-19-related business with government.

Provincial Treasury spokesperson, Pumelele Godongwana, said that these details would be made available once all reports were finalised.

“We had promised that by the end of August we would have a final draft report on this issue. Currently, we are at the final stages of those reports [and] we are now meeting with critical stakeholders where then a decision to make those reports public will be taken,” Godongwana said.

Premier Oscar Mabuyane said that officials in September would intensify COVID-19 contact tracing and follow-up on confirmed cases.

Provincial leaders will also prioritise health promotion, education, and community engagement to bolster the fight against COVID-19.

