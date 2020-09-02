Duo sentenced for possession of illegal abalone worth R5.6m

They were arrested in June this year during a joint search and seizure operation on the N1 near the Huguenot tunnel.

CAPE TOWN - Two men have been sentenced for over R5.6 million worth of illegal abalone.

The duo appeared in the Paarl Regional Court this week.

They were arrested in June this year during a joint search and seizure operation on the N1 near the Huguenot tunnel.

The Hawks' Zinzi Hani: "The team uncovered a total of 14,855 units of dried abalone concealed in several boxes at the back of a hired truck under vegetable bags."

Hani said the two men pleaded guilty on all charges which included receiving, transporting and possession of illegally poached abalone and money laundering.

"They will effectively serve five years direct imprisonment as the sentences are said to run concurrently. Additionally, the court also ordered them to pay R60,000 into Criminal Asset Recovery Account."

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.