Didiza: Govt has always been concerned about rural safety, farm killings

On Tuesday, Democratic Alliance (DA) MP, Dianne Kohler Barnard, told Parliament that the number of farm killings had reached dangerously high levels in South Africa.

JOHANNESBURG - Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Minister Thoko Didiza on Wednesday said that government’s position on farm murders had not changed and it remained concerned about rural safety.

Didiza said that the anxiety and uncertainty should not be tolerated.

“Government is concerned and has always been concerned about rural safety which includes farmers and farmworkers. If one were to look at the effects, for instance, once you actually have an insecure environment, it does affect the confidence of those who want to participate in the sector. Also, it creates anxieties for people who are in the sector,” the minister said.

Kohler Barnard also claimed that hundreds of farmers had left the country in recent months for safety reasons.

LISTEN: Minister Thoko Didiza’s full interview on Radio 702 below:

