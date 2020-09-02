DA: John Moodey’s exit unfortunate & unnecessary

John Moodey announced his resignation as the official opposition’s Gauteng leader and is terminating his membership.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) on Wednesday said that John Moodey’s exit from the party was unfortunate and unnecessary.

But the party believed that he was making a mistake, saying internal disciplinary action against him did not amount to a witch-hunt.

Moodey joined the DA in 1998 and he had served as the party’s provincial leader since 2012.

He joins former DA Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba and former party leader Mmusi Maimane on the list of people to leave the official opposition.

Maimane on Wednesday tweeted that the truth would come out.

As for me, I am focused on moving forward with wisdom and building a South Africa my children and your children deserve. I believe that the @OneSA_Movement is the vehicle that will achieve that. — Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) September 2, 2020

An emotional Moodey started his briefing by recounting the evolution of his political career.

“I’ve prided myself in contributing to the success that we achieved in growing the DA’s support in all race groups, and in taking the fight to the ANC right in their strongholds,” he said.



He said he was leaving the DA because it was not the party, he had joined 22 years ago.

“I have regrettably and after much soul searching reached the point where I am unable to defend these insensitive utterances and statements. The party’s lack of principle in failing to deal with the issue of redress in this most unequal society,” Moodey said.

Moodey was facing charges for publicly defending Maimane. He believed that if he stayed any longer, he would have only faced more unwarranted charges.

