DA in Gauteng appoints Msimanga as party’s acting provincial leader

This follows the resignation of John Moodey on Wednesday after 22 years with the party.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Gauteng has appointed Solly Msimanga to the position of acting DA Gauteng provincial leader.

The appointment follows the resignation of John Moodey on Wednesday after 22 years with the party.

Moodey has given a scathing speech on how the DA he joined is no more.

He said he has endured character assassination for standing for the truth and was even charged with publicly supporting former DA leader Mmusi Maimane.

Msimanga is a former provincial chairperson and the leader of the official opposition in the Gauteng legislature.

The party said Msimanga would provide stability and that the province was in good hands.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.