CT policeman due in court for allegedly raping brother's girlfriend

CAPE TOWN - A police officer is expected to appear in the Bellville Magistrates Court on Wednesday for allegedly raping his brother's girlfriend.

Police watchdog Ipid arrested the officer in Delft on Monday following the incident, which is alleged to have occurred over the weekend.

The victim reported that she was at a party at her boyfriend's house and decided to go and sleep in his bedroom after drinking alcohol.

She further claims that she woke up to the police officer sexually assaulting her and after pushing him away another man grabbed her as she tried to reach for her cellphone.

The woman reported that this man, a friend of her boyfriend, then also sexually assaulted her.

Ipid said that this suspect has been arrested by the SAPS.

