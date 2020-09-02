Cosatu backs Nehawu’s national day of action, urges union to be fearless

Cosatu expressed its support for Nehawu’s demonstration on Thursday over safer working conditions for front line workers.

JOHANNESBURG – The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) on Tuesday called on the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union’s (Nehawu) leaders to be fearless and bold as they prepared for a national day of action.

Union members will meet on the union lawns and will hand over a memorandum of demands to the office of the president.

Nehawu members gathered in a small room at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital in Soweto on Tuesday to remember their colleagues who died while fighting COVID-19.

#Nehawu The party is holding a national day of prayer for all frontline workers who died from COVID19. This is the main event at the Chris Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto, but there is a similar event at hospitals in the other 8 provinces, KM pic.twitter.com/M1XASKz026 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 1, 2020

Cosatu encouraged Nehawu to be strong as they embarked on the national day of action.

“Your hardest times often lead to great moments of your lives. And you must just keep going. Tough decisions build strong people,” said Cosatu’s secretary-general Bheki Ntshalintshali.

Nehawu gave government until 10 September to respond to their request for a better working environment.

If government does not give a satisfactory response, the union has threatened to withdraw its support for the ANC in next year’s elections.

