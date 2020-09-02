CoCT files for leave to appeal evictions ruling

Last week, the Western Cape High Court ruled that the city can't evict anyone or demolish dwellings without a court order while the state of disaster is in place.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has moved to try appeal a High Court ruling which orders authorities to stop carrying out evictions during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Last week, the Western Cape High Court ruled that the city can't evict anyone or demolish dwellings without a court order while the state of disaster is in place.

City bosses have now filed for leave to appeal the ruling.

Mayor Dan Plato said that the move was based on the imminent and irreparable harm that would arise should the city be prevented from upholding the rule of law.

Spokesperson Lyndon Khan: "The City of Cape Town protects land from illegal occupation in a number of ways and this is all done within the ambit of the Prevention of Illegal Eviction from and Unlawful Occupation of Land Act as well as the common law remedy of counter-spoliation."

The city insisted that it carried out evictions within the ambit of the law and the common law remedy of counter-spoliation.

It explains that counter-spoliation is a right that an owner has in keeping with common law to take back land that's been invaded.

Plato said that the High Court had failed to consider evidence regarding the devastating social consequences of unchecked land occupations.

