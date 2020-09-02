Police 'following right direction' in KZN farm couple murder probe, says Cele

Glen Rafferty (63) and his wife Vida (60) were ambushed after returning from a social outing to their Normandien farmhouse on Saturday.

DURBAN - Police Minister Bheki Cele said police have strong leads in the murder investigation involving a prominent farming couple from KwaZulu-Natal.

Glen Rafferty (63) and his wife Vida (60) were ambushed after returning from a social outing to their Normandien farmhouse on Saturday.

Cele visited the family on Wednesday to offer his condolences as well as meet with local farmers following the murders.

The Minister said he hoped police will complete investigations into the murders of Glen and Vida Rafferty soon.

“We have about seven farmers since last year that have been killed. It looks like we have made great progress in arresting those involved. The only case where have not arrested anybody in is this new case. But looks like we are following the right direction.”

The family has thanked Cele for his visit adding that their father, Glen, was known to be peace-loving in the community.

His daughter Tamsyn Rafferty said: “He was Zulu, he grew up Zulu. He was part of the community and it didn’t matter if you were white or black. We understand that this isn’t a political or a race thing, it’s a criminal thing.”

Cele has appealed for calm in the community reiterating that police have a good track record in resolving farm murders.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.