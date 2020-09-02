Business interruption case against Santam likely to be drawn-out, says attorney

Hospitality group Ma-Afrika Hotels, together with a Stellenbosch eatery and Insurance Claims Africa (ICA), took Santam to court over rejected claims.

CAPE TOWN – The country’s largest short-term insurer, Santam, has gone to court to defend its position on why it has been reluctant to pay out relief payments months after claims were lodged by policyholders hard hit by the COVID-19 lockdown.

The matter was heard in the High Court in Cape Town on Tuesday.

Hospitality group Ma-Afrika Hotels, together with a Stellenbosch eatery and Insurance Claims Africa (ICA), took Santam to court over rejected claims.

Attorney Nicolene Schoeman-Louw said that the matter was likely to be a drawn-out legal battle.

“The point is that we have recognised that something needs to be done because we have seen that a number of insurers have, including Santam, made interim payments for interim relief specifically to people in the tourism and hospitality industry who have been the most hard-hit,” Schoeman-Louw said.

Santam said that it had received business interruption claims valued at around R1 billion.

Schoeman-Louw had advice for businesses: “If you are a business that has this type of insurance and you haven’t claimed yet, it could be too late, but you should claim. Don’t fear a rejection, just bring the claim.

Some insurers had paid out business interruption claims, while others had not.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.