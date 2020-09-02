Browns Farm community keen to see Nomvuzo Atoli's murder suspect denied bail

The 29-year-old suspect was arrested over the weekend, almost two weeks after the woman's body was found on a dumping site in Browns Farm in Philippi.

CAPE TOWN - A man arrested in connection with the murder of 22-year-old Nomvuzo Atoli is being transported to Cape Town from the Eastern Cape.

The 29-year-old suspect was arrested over the weekend, almost two weeks after the woman's body was found on a dumping site in Browns Farm in Philippi.

Atoli's death comes after the murder of 17-year-old old Amahle Quku, whose body was found dumped on a field in the same area in June.

Following almost two weeks of searching, following up on leads and releasing the suspect's photograph for help from the public, detectives traced Nomvuzo Atoli's alleged killer to a hideout in the Eastern Cape over the weekend.

He was the last person seen with the young woman before her body was found.

The suspect is due to appear in the Athlone Magistrates Court on Friday where community members are expected to gather in protest against gender-based violence.

The community policing forum chairperson of ward 80 in Browns Farm, Michael Bangani: "We're trying to mobilise our people to go to the court and go and picket so that that suspect is not released, they should keep him there."

Community members in the Siyanyanzela informal settlement found the woman's body on the morning of Thursday, 20 August dumped among rubbish in a large green and white container.

The cause of Atoli's death is not yet known but the young woman sustained injuries to her head.

