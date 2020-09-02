Ramaphosa had to take public stand on corruption, says ANC's Besani

The party’s national executive committee (NEC) met over the weekend where its leaders resolved that the ANC would tackle corruption within its ranks.

JOHANNESBURG – The head of the African National Congress (ANC) presidency, Sibongile Besani, on Wednesday said that President Cyril Ramaphosa had to take a public stand on corruption because it was distracting the governing party from improving the lives of South Africans.

Ramaphosa said that the NEC agreed that this would be a turning point in the fight against corruption.

Besani said that the ANC was not perfect but it was trying to correct its mistakes.

“We have also experienced serious setbacks, it’s not like things have been perfect. There are also processes that ensure that we get the best candidates and we agreed that some of our members have been found wanting in terms of our principles and ethical leadership,” he said.

The ANC resolved at its 54th national conference in 2017 that members accused of or reported to be involved in crimes should account to the party’s integrity committee immediately or face disciplinary processes that could lead to expulsion.

