ANC: Farm murders need special attention but 'white genocide' claims ludicrous

Members of Parliament on Tuesday held a debate of national importance on recent farm murders following a request by the Democratic Alliance (DA).

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) has warned against labelling farm attacks and the murders of farmers as "white genocide".

The party said that not only was this "ludicrous", it would also have a negative impact on the country's image.

ANC MP Zwelivelile Mandela said that farm attacks and murders required special attention because they threatened the economy and food security.

But he said that the country should take collective responsibility instead of spreading false narratives like white genocide.

"We note with serious concern the negative impact that this kind of ludricrous claim of white genocide has on the potential agricultural investment in terms of domestic and foreign capital, even though such narratives are patently false."

DA MP Dianne Kohler Barnard has called for a summit on farm attacks.

She said that farmers were leaving the country in droves because of poor rural safety and continued attacks.

"Our farmers have turned Zambia into one of the top exporters on the continent. Where are we? From 120,000 commercial farmers, we're down to 38,000."

MPs have also said that farm attacks should not be viewed as a normal crime, while others have warned that the matter should not be politicised.

