Bosasa paid for birthday & get-well hampers to Mokonyane, Zondo Inquiry told

Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi’s personal assistant said that he had instructed her to send the hampers from him and the late Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson, and they were paid for by the corruption-accused company.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi’s personal assistant, Gina Pieters, on Wednesday morning told the state capture commission of inquiry that she had strict instructions to make sure that birthday and get-well hampers were sent to former Cabinet Minister Nomvula Mokonyane.

Pieters said that Agrizzi instructed her to send the hampers from him and the late Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson and they were paid for by the corruption-accused company.

She said that if she forgot, Agrizzi would remind her.

Pieters’ was Agrizzi’s PA from May 2004 until February 2017.

Commission chairperson and Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo asked: “Did you have an understanding of why they seem to have been an emphasis on the part of Mr Agrizzi that when you sent these cards, there should be no reference to Bosasa?”

“Yes, my understanding was that it was not to compromise the individual,” Pieters said in response.

Mokonyane has denied the allegations.

She testified before the commission in August that Agrizzi’s allegations were insulting, and she accused him of targeting her because she is a woman.

