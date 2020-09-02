AG's office to give info to fusion centre for COVID corruption investigations

AG Kimi Makwetu on Wednesday released the first in what will be a series of audit reports on government procurement of goods and services to help contain the COVID-19 pandemic as well as relief funds for employers and workers and individuals.

CAPE TOWN– Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu says his office will hand over information to the multi-agency fusion centre to investigate suspected fraud and corruption in COVID-19 related spending.

Makwetu said evidence of wrongdoing includes double-dipping – where people claim funds they were not entitled to – as well as public servants helping themselves.

His teams focused on the R147.4 billion earmarked to mitigate the impact of the COVID lockdown, of which about r69 billion had been spent by the end of July.

The Auditor-General has labelled the findings in his report as ‘frightening’, and says they need to be followed up urgently so that action can be taken.

“The data that we have extracted which points to pointed risks of potentially fraudulent activity in many of these transactions will be passed on to the multi-agency fusion centre, which is a group of institutions across the country charged with the responsibility to pursue instances of fraud and corruption and investigation related to COVID-19.”

In health and education, some departments paid between double and five times as much for protective personal equipment. With relief grants, government employees, dead people, scholars, and students getting the National Student Financial Aid Scheme funds benefitted illegally.

Makwetu said government IT systems were unable to cope and supply chain management rules were flouted – a perennial problem in government.

Some suppliers did not have valid tax certificates while others had no track record of providing personal protection equipment.

Only R151 million of R1.76 billion set aside for small business development relief, also meant to help spaza shop owners, has so far been spent.

