Accountants had no say in how funds were deviated for Estina, Zondo hears

Former Free State Agriculture CFO Seipati Dlamini said then MEC Mosebenzi Zwane initiated the Estina dairy project and it was unusual because normal practice was that projects were initiated by district services.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Free State Agriculture chief financial officer (CFO) Seipati Dlamini said accountants and district officials had no say in how budgets were deviated to make way for the Estina dairy project or to prevent wasteful, fruitless and irregular expenditure.



Dlamini has been testifying at the state capture commission on Wednesday.

She said then MEC Mosebenzi Zwane initiated the project and it was unusual because normal practice was that projects were initiated by district services.

Dlamini said the Vrede dairy project didn’t have any budget at all when it was conceived.

“The other problem we were faced with was a fruitless, wasteful and irregular expenditure.”

But even the R9 million that it was initially allocated went up to R500 million after Gupta-linked Estina-Paras got involved.

Zondo asked, “Is the position that officials in different parts of the province were not able to ensure that there was no wasteful expenditure.”

Dlamini said that was correct.

The commission has heard that Estina and Paras left the dairy farm with rusted equipment but Dlamini told a different story: “The background given about paras was that they were the biggest producer in India so you would take it that their skill is far above our officials.”

And she passes the buck to the head of department (HOD) Peter Thabethe: “I would not have known why the milestones were signed by the HOD they should’ve been signed by the district services.”

She is expected to explain why local dairy companies were not trusted with the work.

WATCH LIVE: State Capture Inquiry, 02 September 2020 - PT2

