35 arrested in artists' lockdown protest concert on N3 in KZN

A group of artists who are calling for lockdown regulations to be eased due to the negative impact on their livelihoods, blocked the road and staged a mini-concert.

A group of artists and entertainers blocked the roadway earlier and staged a mini-concert on the N3 in KZN on Wednesday, 2 September 2020. Picture: Supplied
A group of artists and entertainers blocked the roadway earlier and staged a mini-concert on the N3 in KZN on Wednesday, 2 September 2020. Picture: Supplied
one hour ago

DURBAN – Thirty-five people have been arrested in Durban following protests on the N3 near the Pavilion shopping centre.

A group of artists and entertainers blocked the roadway earlier and staged a mini-concert.

They called for lockdown regulations to be eased, saying current restrictions are having a negative impact on their industry.

eThekwini metro police spokesperson Parboo Sewpersad said, “I can also confirm that six vehicles have been impounded, including two trucks. I can also confirm that the roadway has been opened.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

